The Fairfield Glade Police Department hosted a National Child Passenger Safety Certification training for area agencies April 4-7.
The three-day certification training course was the third FGPD has hosted in partnership with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.
Multiple instructors from various partner agencies to Tennessee Highway Safety Office from across the state assisted in certifying representatives from at least 10 agencies.
“Hosting these courses allow our members to network and build partnerships with public safety agencies across the state of Tennessee,” said FGPD Chief Kate Self. “The ability to host these courses allows us to send more of our members to training, which promotes more well-rounded professionals serving our community.”
The certification is nationally recognized and qualifies public safety officers to enforce child restraint laws for the safety of children passengers in vehicles.
Once certified, agencies can conduct proper child car seat checks anywhere nationwide, from community events to routine traffic stops.
“The Fairfield Glade Police Department is grateful for the continuous partnership with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office,” Self said.
Aside from FGPD, participating agencies included Mount Juliet Police Department, Brentwood Fire Department, Spring City Police Department, Algood Police Department, Cumberland County Emergency Management Service, Overton County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and Crossville Police Department.
“The Fairfield Glade community has a growing family population and is a resort destination spot that is visited by persons of all ages. The department members who are now certified child passenger safety technicians can help these families ensure their precious cargo is safely secured in their vehicles,” Self concluded.
Visit cert.safekids.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.