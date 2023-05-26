The Fairfield Glade Police Department wants to make sure community residents are ready in the event of a disaster, so they will be offering a Disaster Resistant Senior Workshop classes this week.
This free class, presented by Mark Richie, is full of useful information on how to stay prepared for the unexpected.
The two-hour session will take place in the Fairfield Glade Police Department Classroom at 5160 Peavine Rd. from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, May 24.
Class participants will be taught how to build an auto box, a go bag and a shelter-in-place kit. They will also be taught how to make a plan and stay informed in the event of a disaster.
Seating is limited. Call 931-484-3785 to reserve a seat.
