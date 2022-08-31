Fairfield Glade Police have some new faces in their department.
Kicking off National Police Week in May, FGPD welcomed new officers Zack Early and Jacob VanTrump. Earlier this month, the department also welcomed officer Randy Queen, and officer Ben Griffin was sworn in on Thursday.
“The Department continues to grow with well-rounded and incredible men and women. The future of this department is bright,” Chief Kate Self said, “We are excited for continuous growth to better serve our community.”
Early is a Crossville native, and VanTrump was raised in Fairfield Glade. Early and VanTrump are attending the Basic Law Enforcement Training Academy at Walters State Community College and are set to graduate in mid-September.
Queen comes to FGPD from Athens, TN, where he served as an officer for 12 years.
Griffin is a Crossville native and began his law enforcement career in 2017 with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
They all look forward to being of service to the Fairfield Glade community and its residents.
