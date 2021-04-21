The 10th annual Fairfield Glade Ladies Club Spring Marketplace will take place from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, April 30 and May 1, at the Village Green Mall in Fairfield Glade.
They will have a full house with 22 inside and four outside vendors, including their event sponsor, Crossville Heating and Cooling.
There will be a bake sale on Friday, April 30, featuring delicious baked goods provided by the Ladies Club.
Find products and services for your home including window treatments, pest control and removal, as well as land clearing, decks, concrete patios and more.
On the softer side are All Things Lavender and Naturally Sassy Soaps. Flavor your taste buds with Tastefully Simple’s breads, dips and sauces, or Z. Olive Gourmet’s oils, balsamic vinegar, sauces and seasonings.
Want items for the home? They have that covered with quilts, f abric decor placemats, tote bags, cell phone holders, fridge door handle covers, mason jar table decorations, pottery, and acrylic abstract paintings.
Want something on the shiny side? Shop the jewelry vendors for a variety of gem stones, silver, and handmade beaded items and purchase a special Mother’s Day gift to celebrate the mothers in your life and yourself.
Need weed control or lawn care or items for your yard such as Mosaic painted garden rocks, bird houses, and wreaths? They will have them.
Want a cooler ride in that golf cart on those hot summer days? Find golf cart seat covers or neck pillows for those lazy days at home.
Stop by the Village Green Mall on Friday and Saturday to find a special gift for those deserving moms and dads, along a little something for yourself, of course.
Proceeds from the event will be used to help continue the Fairfield Glade Ladies Club’s mission to provide scholarships to local students and assistance to community non-profit organizations.
