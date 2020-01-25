Since the beginning of The Fairfield Glade Ladies Club (FGLC) scholarship program in 1977 which began with just two awards totaling $600 it has evolved to giving nine to fifteen worthy students over $16,000 annually. The program was renamed The FFG Ladies Club Pam Biggs Scholarship in 2012 to honor the memory of a dedicated and hard-working member of the Club despite a terminal illness.
For the last 42 years the Fairfield Glade Ladies Club has continued to award scholarships to young women and men of Cumberland County who are in pursuit of a college degree at an accredited college or university or the TN College of Applied Technology. Since its beginning the scholarship program has grown exponentially having served over 300 students with unique scholarships totaling over $375,000. This is made possible by the members and sponsors of the FGLC in their many fundraising activities which also support other charitable entities in Cumberland County. The Fairfield Glade Ladies Club is a 501C3 Service Organization with over 450 members.
In the 2019-20 academic year The FG Ladies Club broadened their support for education in Cumberland County by extending the Pam Biggs Scholarship Fund beyond Returning Adult Students attending Roane State Community College and Roane State graduate attending state universities to include qualified high school students enrolled in Early Post-Secondary Opportunity programs (EPSO). The EPSO programs supported by the Scholarship Fund include: Dual Enrollment, Middle College and Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs. The goal is to encourage and assist high school students to pursue education and training beyond high school as research demonstrates that students who participate in early postsecondary courses are more likely to enroll and persist in postsecondary environments. This year the club awarded scholarships to seven recipients totaling $17,000. Two of the Roane State returning adult students were able to attend a recent FGLC luncheon meeting on 8 January at the Fairfield Glade Community and Conference Center to share their academic career aspirations with members.
Information about the FG Ladies Club scholarship program is available on the club’s website: www.fgladiesclub.org, click on Scholarships. Prospective students must be a resident of Cumberland County, an independent student and attending or plan to attend Roane State College. New students or those currently attending Roane State College should follow the Roane State application process found on the club’s website. Graduates of Roane State College, who are prior Pam Biggs Scholarship recipients, please complete the on-line application found on the FGLC website. Applications for the 2020 Fall Semester will be under review in early spring.
