Fairfield Glade Volunteer Fire Department asks community’s support to raise funds for needed capital equipment.
To achieve this, the department has organized four quarterly “campaigns” to raise funds and is looking to begin the third-quarter, or Q3 Capital Campaign. This campaign is to raise funds for extrication equipment which allows firefighters to extract an individual from a confined and trapped space.
It is critical to have the appropriate equipment to assist in freeing an individual safely.
The department hopes to raise $20,000 for their Q3 2020 Fire Department Capital Campaign toward extrication equipment.
You can make a contribution in the following ways:
1. Make a check to the FGFD, P.O. Box 1547, TN 38558
2. Drop a check by the FGFD, at 7258 Peavine Rd.
3. Paypal via www.FairfieldGladeFire.org
The FGFD is a 501(c)(3) and donations are tax deductible.
