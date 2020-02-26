Fairfield Glade Fire Department will have its first 2020 community town hall meeting at 1 p.m. on March 5, at the Fairfield Glade Library/Multipurpose Building in meeting rooms A and B.
Purpose of the meeting is to discuss how the fire department services the community of Fairfield Glade.
The presentation will be given by Fairfield Glade Fire Chief Bobby Smith, FGPD Board President Bob Terraforte and other pertinent FGFD board members.
Residents will also have an opportunity to ask questions.
Fairfield Glade Fire Department also had two new appointments to their board.
We are pleased to announce the appointment of Dana Kendall and Bob Bainsky to fill two vacant Fairfield Glade Fire Department Board of Directors positions.
Kendall is a resident of Fairfield Glade and comes to us with years of financial experience. He is a certified financial manager, internal auditor and fraud examiner.
Bainsky is a resident of Fairfield Glade who comes to us with experience in plant management. He as been vice chairman of the Grant County Local Emergency Planning Committee, planning board chairman for the town of Deer Park, NY, president of Dune Lake Home Owners Association and president of Dune Lake ARC.
We look forward to Kendall and Bainsky fulfilling their duties as a board directors starting Feb. 17.
Join me in wishing both of them well!
Fairfield Glade Fire Department’s Station 1 headquarters is at 7258 Peavine Rd.
Call 931-484-3801 or visit fairfieldgladefire.org to learn more about the department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.