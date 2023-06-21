There’s nothing like outdoor grilling. It’s one of the most popular ways to cook food.
But a grill placed too close to anything that can burn is a fire hazard. They can be very hot, causing burn injuries.
Fairfield Glade Fire Department and the National Fire Protection Association recommends the community follow these simple tips to be on the way to safe grilling.
Propane grills
• Check the gas tank hose for leaks before using it for the first time each year.
• If the grill has a gas leak, by smell or the soapy bubble test, and there is no flame, turn off both the gas tank and the grill.
• If the leak stops, get the grill serviced by a professional before using it again. Call the Fairfield Glade Fire Department if the leak does not stop.
• Those who smell gas while cooking are advised to immediately get away from the grill and call the fire department. Do not move the grill.
• If the flame goes out, turn off the grill and gas and wait at least 5 minutes before relighting.
• Propane and charcoal barbecue grills should only be used outdoors.
• The grill should be placed well away from the home, deck railings and out from under eaves and overhanging branches.
• Keep children and pets at least 3 feet away from the grill area.
• Keep grills clean by removing grease or fat buildup from the grills and in trays below the grill.
• Never leave the grill unattended.
• Always make sure the gas grill lid is open before lighting it.
Charcoal grills
• There are several ways to get the charcoal ready to use. Charcoal chimney starters allow the use of newspaper as fuel to start the charcoal.
• Those who use a starter fluid should use only charcoal starter fluid. Never add charcoal fluid or any other flammable liquids to the fire.
• Keep charcoal fluid out of the reach of children and away from heat sources.
• There are also electric charcoal starters, which do not use fire. Be sure to use an extension cord for outdoor use.
• Let the coals completely cool when finished grilling before disposing in a metal container.
Facts
• July is the peak month for grill fires.
• Roughly half of the injuries involving grills are thermal burns.
Visit www.fairfieldglade fire.org for more information.
