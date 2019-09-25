The Fairfield Glade Fire Department just completed our third and final 2019 pancake breakfast during the Labor Day weekend. Attendance was 1,355 adults and 21 children.
Thank you to the FGFD members, spouses and resident volunteers for their efforts. Without them this would not be possible.
For 2019, we grossed over $24,000 plus over $19,000 in “boot” donations. Thank you to our residents, timeshare guests and others who attended and so generously support our FGFD.
Our local Happy Hound real estate company will be having a fundraiser for the FGFD on Friday, Oct. 11, at the Town Square (four-way stop) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be live music provided by the Relics band. This event will have a carnival atmosphere. Area restaurants will offer gift certificates for the Wheel of Fortune game. There will be the Birds of Prey state park exhibit, rescue animals, silent auctions and much more. Look for more details upcoming from Happy Hound.
We thank Karen Bertram and her staff for organizing this fundraiser for our FGFD. It sounds like a wonderful fun time.
Hope to see you on Friday, Oct. 11.
Fire Tip of the Month
By NFPA
When it comes to wildland fire safety, here are some action steps to take around your house:
•Clear leaves and other vegetative debris from roofs, gutters porches and decks. This helps prevent embers from igniting your home.
•Remove dead vegetation and other items from under your deck or porch and within 10 feet of the house.
•Keep your lawn hydrated and maintained. If it is brown, cut it down to reduce fire intensity. Dry grass and shrubs are fuel for a wildfire.
•Cover exterior attic vents with metal wire mesh no larger than 1/8 inch to prevent sparks from entering the home.
•Enclose eaves and screen soffit vents using 1/8 mesh screening to prevent ember entry.
