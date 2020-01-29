The Fairfield Glade Fire Department is recruiting for full time community residents to fill two vacant positions on the Board of Directors. If you have the time, knowledge and experience working with entities such as local government, related industry administration, finance departments, boards of directors or non-profits, FGFD would love to have you on their team. Interested residents with financial experience are strongly encouraged to apply. Please submit a letter of interest with your resume to the Fairfield Glade Fire Department, attention Robert Terraforte, Jr., FGFD Board President, P.O. Box 1547, Fairfield Glade, TN 38558, or email fgfdbod@gmail.com by the Feb 3. deadline.
