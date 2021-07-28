In an emergency, reliable communications are critical. The more than 8,000 residents in Fairfield Glade are indeed fortunate to have dedicated volunteer firefighting professionals on call 24-7-365 to serve and protect both lives and property in the community. When called to duty, essential pieces of their personal gear include a reliable pager and two-way radio. Fairfield Glade Fire Department has an immediate need to replace some of the older pagers and radios, and to provide this critical, life-saving equipment to the newest firemen. Therefore, FGFD is asking for your help in raising the $20,000 that is needed to make this vital purchase.
FGFD is not a part of the Fairfield Glade Community Club, but a separate and independent 501(c) (3) organization operating as a non-profit corporation. Monies are given to the FGFD for operating funds, supported by Fairfield Glade Community Club and Cumberland County, but any capital funding is strictly through community donations, contributions and grants that are made by government, businesses, foundations, and people through our fundraising events, activities and campaigns.
The 2021 budget for capital equipment is $158,000. These funds will be used to replace or provide new equipment, which includes all of the support vehicles, personal protective gear, communication equipment and the required fire fighting and safety gear for each of the department’s five firetrucks. Just outfitting a new fireman with the necessary turn-out gear costs in excess of $2,000, not including the breathing gear.
Please, join us in our 2021 fire department capital fundraising campaign.
You can make a contribution in the following ways:
• Mail your check payable to the FGFD to P.O. Box 1547, Fairfield Glade, TN 38558
• Drop off your check at the FGFD Main Fire Station#1 located on Peavine Road
• By using PAYPAL using the link listed below
Thank you in advance for your time, courtesy and for your support to the all-volunteer FGFD.
