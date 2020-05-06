Well folks, it’s that time of year again ... spring is here ... birds are chirping ...
Except one thing: there will be no pancake breakfast on May 23 (Memorial Day weekend). The FGFD Pancake Breakfast has been postponed and may be rescheduled later this fall. That determination will be decided at a later date.
The pancake breakfast is a big part of our FGFD fundraising. Monies generated from our pancake breakfast events enable the FGFD to purchase fire equipment, firefighter gear, update vehicles and more. Our pancake breakfasts started in 1976, with the very first event held at Station 1 with eight tables used for serving our guests.
For the past 45 years, the pancake breakfast has grown considerably. We now serve between 1,500-2,000 residents at each event. Our first Pancake Breakfast for 2020 will be held on Saturday, July 4. Please put that date on your calendar! We look forward to seeing you on that holiday morning!
Firefighters are working daily at our station maintaining our equipment and apparatus. This work helps our FGFD maintain a good ISO rating which keeps insurance costs lower. In the past, our ISO ratings ranged from 3.7 to 4.
Our last ISO rating was a 5. A final score will be set in October. Thus, we were told we can work on improvements between now and October to keep our ISO rating as low as possible. We are working diligently.
We wish to thank our Fairfield Glade residents for their generosity to our department. Without your support, we would not be able to operate the FGFD.
Tip of the Month: Scald Prevention
Source: NFPA
A scald injury can happen at any age. Children, older adults and people with disabilities are especially at risk. Hot liquids from bath water, hot coffee and even microwaved soup can cause devastating injuries.
Scald burns are the second-leading cause of all burn injuries. Prepackaged microwavable soups are a frequent cause of scald burn injuries (especially noodle soups) because they can easily tip over, pouring hot liquid (and noodles) on the person.
Scald Safety
• Teach children that hot things can burn. Install anti-scald devices on tub faucets and shower heads.
• Always supervise a child in or near a bathtub.
• Test the water at the faucet. It should be less than 100 degrees (or 38 degrees Celsius).
• Before placing a child in the bath or getting in the bath yourself, test the water.
• Test the water by moving your hand, wrist and forearm through the water. The water should feel warm, not hot, to the touch.
• Place hot liquids and food in the center of a table or toward the back of a counter.
• Have a “kid-free zone” of at least 3 feet around the stove and areas where hot food or drink is prepared or carried.
• Open microwaved food slowly, away from the face.
• Never hold a child while you are cooking, drinking a hot liquid, or carrying hot foods or liquids.
• Never heat a baby bottle in a microwave oven. Heat baby bottles in warm water from the faucet.
• Allow microwaved food to cool before eating.
• Choose prepackaged soups whose containers have a wide base or, to avoid the possibility of a spill, pour the soup into a traditional bowl after heating. FACT! Treat a burn right away. Cool the burn with cool water for 3–5 minutes. Cover with a clean, dry cloth. Get medical help if needed.
FGFD Fire Chief note: Water heaters are usually set approximately in the 120-degree range.
