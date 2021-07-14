The proverbial “they were selling like hotcakes” accurately described the Fairfield Glade Fire Department Pancake Breakfast fundraiser held at The Center on July 3.
Fairfield Glade residents, Wyndham guests and visitors comprised the more than 1,500 attendees at the first pancake breakfast event held in nearly two years.
FGFD wishes to thank everyone who attended for their generous support to the volunteer fire department.
They would also like to issue a special thank you to the FGFD members, spouses and resident volunteers who help make this possible.
FGFD will hold the next Pancake Breakfast on Labor Day weekend on Saturday, Sept. 4. Mark it on your calendar!
