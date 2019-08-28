Fairfield Glade Fire Department’s third and final pancake breakfast for the 2019 season will be held on Saturday, Aug. 31, from 6-11 a.m at the Community and Conference Center, 128 Stonehenge Dr.
FGFD thanks all FG residents, guests and timeshare visitors for their excellent support of the previous two breakfast events this year. The department is looking forward to seeing them all at the FGFD Pancake Breakfast and recommends to come hungry!
FGFD also issues a reminder notice that they shall be notified of all non-allowed burns to determine if a Written Permission Notice may have been issued for a special reason by the FGFD Fire Chief. Otherwise, there is no open burning allowed except for Allowed Burns and Special Open Burns as defined by the FG Open Burning Policy, effective and approved by the FG Board of Directors on Feb. 23, 2017.
For policy specifications, go to the FGCC website or contact FGFD office at 931–484–3801.
The 2nd Annual Learn and Observe Firefighter Training (LOFT) program is set for Saturday, Oct. 12. FG residents will have an opportunity to watch our firefighters in action at our training grounds on Catoosa, learn about our FG fire hydrant system and maintenance, fire engine specs/operation and can even don firefighter turnout gear!
Please note that the program is not a recruitment for firefighters, but a chance for our FG residents to learn about how our fire department operates and the dedicated work
of our FGFD volunteer personnel. Last year, over 60 FG residents participated.
Enjoy a 2-hour fall morning with the FGFD. For new community members, please join us. FGFD would love to meet their newest residents!
Sign ups for LOFT will be in the CCC hallway during the FGFD Pancake Breakfast. Register for FGFD to contact with specific details and times for their Oct. 12 LOFT program. Any questions on LOFT, please see Chief Bobby Smith or Dan Wind at the pancake breakfast.
