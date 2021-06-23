The Fairfield Glade Fire Department welcomes the public to its first fundraising pancake breakfast in more than a year.
The breakfast will be from 6-11 a.m. July 3 in The Center at 128 Stonehenge Dr.
Firefighters and Ladies Auxiliary members will cook and serve breakfast that includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, orange juice, coffee, milk and sausage.
Each meal is $8 for adults, $3 for ages 9 and younger.
The FGFD pancake breakfasts have
been a traditional part of life in Fairfield Glade since 1976. Between 1,500-2,000 guests are served at each event.
Money raised from FGFD pancake
breakfasts help the department purchase equipment and fire gear, as well as update vehicles.
