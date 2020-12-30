The 2020 calendar year has been very challenging to our residents. There have been numerous restrictions implemented that have changed our normal daily activities.
The “new normal” has impacted how most organizations in Fairfield Glade operate and interact with our residents.
The Fairfield Glade Fire Department is a prime example of an organization faced with new and difficult decisions.
Due to the COVID-19 situation, our FGFD was unable to host our very popular pancake breakfast fundraisers. The Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day pancake breakfasts were canceled.
In lieu of those three events, the FGFD held drive-thru fundraisers at Food City in May and November. Once again, our friends and neighbors came through with generous donations allowing our department to acquire the much-needed tools and equipment to serve our great community.
In addition, the FGFD held quarterly fundraising campaigns to buy new hoses for our engines, a hydrant truck to service our over 400 fire hydrants annually, extrication equipment and more.
Once again, you stepped up and supported our campaigns.
All the members of our FGFD wish to sincerely thank all of you who generously supported our department in this very difficult year. We appreciate all you do for our volunteer FGFD.
As always, we are here 24/7 to serve you. Happy holidays to each and every one of you from the FGFD membership.
