The following is the detailed incident report of the Fairfield Glade Fire Department’s response to the aftermath of inline winds that hit Fairfield Glade on Thursday, Jan. 12.
At 1650 hours (4:50 p.m.), the Fairfield Glade Fire Department was dispatched to 127 Pomeroy Dr. for a report of a tree down on a house with an electric line down.
Deputy Chief, Fire 3, arrived on scene, established command and confirmed a large tree had fallen on the residence.
After doing a 360-degree walk around, it was determined that the electric line was in the tree but not compromised. Fire 3 then called a Code 4, which means command can handle situation with personnel and apparatuses already on the scene.
Chief, Fire 1, arrived on the scene at this time. Engine 3 and six firefighters were also on the scene.
* * *
Additionally, at 1705 hours (5:05 p.m.), the FGFD was dispatched to St. George Dr. and St. George Place, also for trees down.
Deputy Chief, Fire 2, found multiple trees down across the road on the Westchester Dr. side of St. George Dr.
At this time Chief, Fire 1, directed all remaining personnel to stay at Station 1 on Peavine Rd. and to await instruction for possible additional calls.
FGFD firefighter, Fire 273, reported that St. George Dr. — just past St. George Place — was impassable due to multiple trees down.
Fire 1 then dispatched two members along with truck Squad 31 and chainsaws to assist Fire 2 at his location.
Fire 3 inspected the home at 127 Pomeroy and took pictures for the homeowner and determined that there was no structural damage and cleared the scene.
Fire 3 then responded to the St. George location to assist Fire 2 with clearing the road with chainsaws.
There were six members at that location with Squad 31. The rest of the Pomeroy manpower was directed to stand by at Station 1 with the remaining apparatuses and manpower.
Fire 1 responded to St. George Place to assist. There was a crew from the Fairfield Glade Street Department with a backhoe and chainsaws working on clearing the large section of fallen trees. Fairfield Glade Police Department was also at both locations, closing the roads for the crews to do their jobs safely.
It was a combined effort from the three agencies working together for the residents of Fairfield Glade.
The Fairfield Glade Fire Department thanks the Fairfield Glade Street Department and the FGPD for their help.
FGFD was back in service at 1842 hours (6:42 p.m.).
• • •
Don Arbuckle is the public information officer for Fairfield Glade Fire Department.
