Fairfield Glade Fire Department Chief Bobby Smith announced his retirement to FGFD members at their August meeting. Smith's retirement as Fire Chief will be effective Dec. 31, 2020.
Smith began serving with FGFD in 2012. Previous to his service with FGFD, Smith was a 36-year firefighter with the Cincinnati Fire Department; the first 20 years he was a bomb technician and served in the capacity both on the regional bomb squad and as a fire specialist.
Smith has held the position of Fire Chief since elected during a special election in March 2018 to finish the existing term and was re-elected the following November to serve a two-year term.
FGFD will select a new Fire Chief later this fall when the new officers and chief are elected and begin their new terms beginning in January 2021.
More information will be forthcoming on that process.
