As many of you know, Fairfield Glade Fire Department is challenged with trying to raise $140,000 for needed capital equipment for the department. After scrutinizing their needs, FGFD has put together four quarterly “campaigns” to raise funds.
Their second quarter, “Q2 capital Campaign” is for a hydrant truck. The FGFD hydrant crew consists of approximately 10 firefighters that maintain all 440 (and growing) hydrants in Fairfield Glade.
The hydrant crew checks the working condition of each hydrant, including lubrication, cleaning, painting, flow-testing and flushing. Four days per week are needed to perform these tasks.
The current hydrant truck is a 1992 model, almost 28 years old. All efforts have been done to refurbish this vehicle and the time has come to replace it. ‘
FGFD asks the community for help with their Q2 2020 Fire Department Capital Campaign to raise $25,000 toward the replacement of a new hydrant truck.
Contributions can be made by:
1.Make a check to the FGFD and mail P.O. Box 1547, Crossville, TN, 38558
2.Drop a check by FGFD station on Peavine Rd.
3. Paypal via our website, www.fairfieldgladefire.org
Thank you very much for your help and support to the Fairfield Glade community to be safe and secure.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.