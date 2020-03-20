Fairfield Glade Volunteer Fire Department is blessed in the community to have dedicated volunteer firefighting professionals, with support of their families to keep the community safe and secure here in Fairfield Glade.
As first responders to fires, public safety issues, medical emergencies, and disasters of many kinds, the Fairfield Glade Volunteer Fire Department protects the lives and property of Fairfield Glade residents, businesses and visitors. The Department advances public safety through its fire prevention, investigation and education programs. The timely delivery of these services enables FG Volunteer Fire Department to make significant contributions to all that live here. They strive to continue to expand new safety and security efforts.
The Department has been working diligently to identify needs, requirements and priorities as part of its necessary 2020 operating and capital budget which sustains service and necessary improvements.
This year’s plan calls for $140,000 in capital investments which were not allocated as part of the obtained operating donations of $120,000 from the Fairfield Glade Community Club and Cumberland County Government.
The 2020 plan now includes funding appeals for outdated vehicles, equipment and gear. This will be spread out throughout the year. The Fundraising Committee would like the community know how your donations will make an impact. FGFD’s first priority and appeal is to replace outdated hoses that are key equipment on every fire engine.
The Fire Department has reviewed the specifications and, conservatively, it will cost $25,000 to replace the aged fire hoses.
Please join us in our first 2020 Fire Department Campaign to raise $25,000 and replace the fire hoses.
You can make a contribution in the following ways:
1. Make a check to the FGFD, PO Box 1547, Fairfield Glade, TN 38558
2. Drop a check by the FGFD, on Peavine Road
3. Paypal via our website, www.fairfieldgladefire.org
Thank you very much for your help and support to the Fairfield Glade community to be safe and secure.
