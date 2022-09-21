Once again, the Fairfield Glade Fire Department has gone above and beyond in the eyes of the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office.
The Department’s smoke detector program has been ranked 28 of 560 statewide fire departments in the number of smoke alarms installed.
In the 10 years since the Get Alarmed TN program was instituted, FGFD has installed more than 2,200 smoke detectors in the community.
The program began a decade ago under the leadership of retired firefighters Pat Donahue and Howard Robb. It continues today under the guidance of Ray Kratt.
On Sept. 8, FGFD was recognized at a state celebration for its continued support of the program.
Kratt has done an amazing job keeping it going. But he’s the first to say it’s not a one-man job.
Among the many who help him, Kratt specifically recognizes Josephine and Gary Cassidy for their assistance in getting detectors installed and batteries changed.
The Fairfield Glade Fire Department provides smoke detectors free of charge, although donations for the service are greatly appreciated.
Additionally, department personnel are happy to replace resident-supplied batteries.
Residents with hardwired detectors who supply a replacement device can also have FGFD to replace those units.
Remember, batteries should be replaced annually, and those hardwired detectors need to be replaced after 10 years.
Visit www.fairfieldgladefire.org to stay abreast of current happenings within the Fairfield Glade Fire Department.
From the website, residents can click on the donate button to show their support.
