We are blessed in our community to have dedicated volunteer firefighting professionals, with the support of their families, to keep us safe and secure here in Fairfield Glade.
As first responders to fires, public safety issues, medical emergencies and natural disasters, the Fairfield Glade Fire Department protects the lives and property of Fairfield Glade residents, businesses and visitors.
The department advances public safety through its fire prevention, investigation, and education programs. We continually strive to improve our services.
The Fairfield Glade Fire Department is not part of the Fairfield Glade Community Club. We are a separate organization, operating as a 501(c)(3) non-profit. Our only sources of funds are donations and grants from governments, businesses, organizations and people like you through our fundraising campaigns.
In 2021, the Fairfield Glade Community Club will contribute $132,000 to the fire department. In prior years, Cumberland County donated $20,000 to FGFD, and we intend to apply for the same donation in 2021.
These two donations will cover our operating costs for the year, but they do not contribute anything toward our capital costs.
Our budget for capital costs is $150,000 to replace outdated vehicles, equipment and gear, so we must rely on your generosity to provide these funds.
There are almost 6,000 homes in Fairfield Glade. If every household donated $25 this year, it would fund our capital budget.
For the first quarter of 2021, our goal is to raise $20,000 to replace turnout gear and self-contained breathing apparatus. We plan to replace four sets of turnout gear (coat, pants, helmet, etc.) and two SCBA units.
You can make a contribution in the following ways:
• Make a check to the FGFD, PO Box 1547, Fairfield Glade, TN 38558
• Drop a check by the FGFD, at the four corners on Peavine Road
• PayPal via our website, www.fairfieldgladefire.
org
Please join us in our first 2021 Fire Department Campaign to raise $20,000 and replace this necessary safety equipment, turnout gear and SCBA.
Thank you very much for your help and support to keep the Fairfield Glade community safe and secure.
