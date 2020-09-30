At the Fairfield Glade Community Club Annual Member Meeting on Sept. 18, the election results were announced.
The two new Board of Director-At-Large positions elected were Greg Jones with 2,792 votes, and John Wedgeworth with 2,533. These candidates filled the seats of Phil Birdsall and Steve Smith whose terms had expired and did not seek re-election.
Smith served two three-year terms. Birdsall served one three-year term.
Barb Storer was also restored to the board as the Interval Owners Director represents Wyndham timeshare associations on the FGCC Board upon Diana Chalfont’s resignation, after serving a year on the board.
As the board welcomed their newest At-Large Directors at the meeting, they showed their appreciation to Birdsall, (Smith was not in attendance), as well as Chalfont for their dedication and service to the community.
The four remaining candidates running for the At-Large Director positions were Gerry Miller with 1,260 votes, Bruce Hornwith 911, Gary Fitchwith 820, and Donald Elliott with 599.
Following the meeting, the new board held its executive meeting to elect board officers for 2020-’21. FGCC board officers are President Ken Flierl, Vice-President Jeani Miller, Treasurer Bruce Cox, and Secretary John Wedgworth.
