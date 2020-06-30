Fairfield Glade Community Club has updated their pool reservation policy.
If you have made a reservation and are unable to attend at your reserved time, please go online to cancel your reservation at fgcctennisbookings.com so they can notify those next on the waiting list.
You may also call the Conference Center 931-484-3722 to cancel your reservation.
Please be considerate of others trying to schedule time at the pool. FGCC has asked the pool attendants to notify the Conference Center of “no show” reservations so they can contact people on the waiting list.
They will only hold reservations for 30 minutes before contacting the next person on the waiting list of the opening.
Thank you for your cooperation working with the new procedures for the outdoor pools reservation scheduler.
