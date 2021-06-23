Fairfield Glade Community Club has enhanced the Member Only section of its website regarding POA Assessments.
Members can now view recent transactions, current balance as of today, past and current statements, and make a credit card payment all on the same page under the POA Payments & Statements tab.
Members can access their POA account information by clicking on Member Central, My Account and POA Payments & Statements.
Email ar@fairfieldglade.cc with any questions or concerns.
