Bruce Cox
Fairfield Glade Community Club finished the first half of 2023 in a strong financial position.
Balance sheet review
In Sewer, we have $3,970,037 total cash compared to $4,390,275 at the end of June 2022, which is a negative variation of ($420,238).
For the Property Owners Association and Amenities, we have $3,689,969 of capital cash plus $7,603,907 of operating cash for a total of $11,293,876 POA & Amenities cash compared to $8,618,304 at the end of June 2022, which is a positive variation of $2,675,572.
Cash flow review
Sewer ended June with a positive cash flow of $331,039, with a year-to-date negative variation of ($8,498) compared to budget.
Revenue for June was unfavorable ($36,589) primarily due, as mentioned in previous reports, to lower commercial fees of ($20,000) due to the budget being based on overestimated revenue which was based on the fourth quarter 2022 consumption that included two undetected water leaks.
A higher percentage of new home starts were budgeted for the first half of the year versus the second half of the year and with slower home-starts income from new homes is less than budget. This should balance out as we should experience additional home starts in the second half of the year.
Sewer materials and supplies were positive to budget $59,600 due to favorable cost-related to grinder pumps, while repair and maintenance was negative ($43,622) driven by unfavorable equipment expenditures.
Property Owners Association ended June with a positive cash flow of $518,195, which is a positive variance of $810,379 compared to budget driven by positions not filled as budgeted resulting in a positive variance of $258,015.
Road paving has not started, which contributed an additional $404,000 to the positive variance to date but will be expended during the second half of the year.
Other contributions to the positive variance includes services and fees being positive $33,290 and community maintenance realizing a positive variance of $42,353 for materials/supplies.
Amenities ended the first half of the year with a negative cash flow of ($61,498), which is a positive variance of $304,903 better than budget.
Food and Beverage has a positive variance to budget of $145,484 through June.
Golf was positive to budget $135,792 driven by 6,400 rounds favorable to budget.
Overall POA and Amenities ended the first half of the year with a positive cash flow of $456,697, $1,115,282 better than budget.
Send any questions or comments to brucecoxfgboard@gmail.com
