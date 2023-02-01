The redevelopment of Druid Hills Clubhouse and Golf Course may now officially commence.
Fairfield Glade Community Club Board President Ken Flierl announced during the Jan. 26 board meeting that an agreement had been reached with developer Tom Anderson regarding Anderson’s property on which the Druid Hills driving range is located.
The board had been in negotiations with Anderson and required an agreement to secure the property under club ownership before commencing renovations on the Druid Hills Golf Club and course.
During the Druid Hills town hall meeting Dec. 2, Flierl reported the board’s negotiations with Anderson were successful as they continued to work with him on the details, noting that the club expected to make an announcement of the intended agreement at the January board meeting.
The memorandum of understanding states the driving range property would be transferred to the ownership of the club in exchange for another parcel.
The parcel to be transferred to Anderson is the Fairfield Glade Fire Department Station 1 property on Peavine Rd., which he already partly owns, as well as the property directly behind it.
The appraised value of the for the Druid Hills driving range and golf maintenance building parcel is $185,000, compared to the fire station parcel on Peavine Rd. at $45,000.
“This is largely cleaning up some poor land transfers in the past,” Anderson said. “The club is benefiting largely in the deal. I already owned some of the land under the fire station, and that building has served its purpose and is not worth trying to bring up to current standards.”
The club had been considering plans to renovate the outdated fire station, which also houses EMS quarters.
“Rather than investing in a partial renovation and facing the decision of additional costly renovations or construction of a new building in the future, we will move forward with the construction of a new fire department building in 2023, with an estimated completion date in early 2025,” said a Community Club statement.
The estimated cost of the new building is $2 million, which Anderson also offered to finance.
The Club intends to consider Anderson’s offer and consult with its financial institution, but assures Club members it has the capital funds for the project.
The Club will lease the property from Anderson until the new fire/EMS station is completed.
Anderson plans to build an apartment management building and welcome center on the fire station property, and FGCC will become its anchor tenant in a lease agreement for its use.
After the new fire department/EMS station is built on Club property, Anderson plans to demolish the old station building.
The Druid Hills steering committee members are Greg Jones, Steve Belew, Bruce Cox, Jeff Houston, Mike Johnson, Rag Jones, Dave Miser, and FGCC General Manager Bob Weber.
Questions and comments regarding the Druid Hills project can be directed to druidhillsprojects@fairfieldglad.cc.
The memorandum of understanding between FGCC and Anderson is available at fairfieldglade.cc for review.
Resident comments submitted by Feb. 13 will be considered by the board before action is taken on the memorandum at the Feb. 23 board meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.