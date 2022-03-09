At the February 24 Fairfield Glade Board of Directors meeting at The Center, Bruce Cox, Club Treasurer, delivered the treasurer’s report.
“We started 2022 financially strong as a result of a strong performance in 2021,” Cox said during the meeting. “With just a month behind us, we have $4.3 million in total cash and sewer, compared to $3.4 million at the end of January last year. So that’s a positive variation of over $900,000.”
The Sewer balance sheet showed that capital cash was at $1,773,503, operating cash was $2,498,695, PP&E at $10,136,403 and equity was $10,238,607.
In the Sewer income statement and cash flow, he said the results from operating activities were positive at $68,156, a positive variance to the budget of about $15,865 from more new home starts (tap fees).
Net capital income was positive about $24,000, a positive variance to the budget of about $2,000, due to more capacity fees from new home starts being higher than expected. The net cash flow, after capital expenditures, was a positive approximately $19,000.
The POA and amenities balance sheet showed capital cash at $1,842,959, property plant and equipment at $36,987,534 and equity at $37,044,030.
Operating cash was $7,097,103 and equity at $3,914,117.
For POA and amenities income statement and cash flow, the POA results from operating activities were positive about $185,000, a positive variance to the budget of $2,149.
Assessment and general/administrative expenses were positive to budget at $9,348, the fire department was positive $247, the police department was negative $8,387, marketing and events were negative $48 and public works was positive to budget at $989.
In amenities, the results from operating activities were negative $357,869, a positive variance to the budget of $119,553.
Cox reported that the main drivers behind these savings and variances were:
• Food and beverage had $13,727 positive savings, Cox said were primarily due to savings in wages due to lower sales and paid time off usage.
• Golf had a nearly $94,863 positive variance, due to the timing of expense purchases.
• The Center and recreation had a positive variance of about $8,407, primarily due to equipment rentals and facility and pavilion rentals.
The marinas were also reported to have been $1,365 positive to the budget and racquet sports were $1,190 positive to the budget.
For POA and amenities combined, the operating activities showed a positive $172,747, which was a positive variance to the budget of $121,702.
In capital, the net capital income was positive $279,480, a positive variance to the budget of $5,279.
Combined net cash flow was a positive $99,563, including capital income, capital expenditures and debt service.
“After one month, it’s hard to kind of tell where we’re going, but we started the year well,” he said.
Approved by the board at a previous board meeting, with Dorchester Golf Club, Druid Hills Golf Club and Multi-Purpose Building as collateral, FGCC president Ken Flierl and Cox signed and executed a line of credit on Feb. 2, for $5.4 million at One Bank of Tennessee (Crossville branch). The line of credit terms was set with a 3.25% fixed interest rate for the first year and will be adjusted every 12 months based on the Wall Street Journal Prime rate, effective Feb. 1, 2022, with a maturity date of Feb. 1, 2025. The line of credit was described as a layer of financial security; there if needed.
“Right now, we have several facilities tied up in collateral,” Cox said.
However, the Club will finish paying off the loan for The Center in May and will be debt-free.
Cox said, “We’ve really freed up all our assets.”
The board also voted to increase the POA operating reserves and increase the 2022 budget for carryover projects from 2021.
Ending 2021 with a strong $6.3 million of POA operating cash, the board approved a motion to take $3 million of it for the operating reserve as well as $13,095 for marina reserve. With $3,303,031 operating cash from 2021, the board further voted to take another $2.5 million from operating cash and add it to the POA operating reserve, bringing it up to $5.5 million.
Cox said the $803,031 remaining in operating cash will be used during low revenue months.
Some of the 2021 carryover projects were due to supply chain issues, in which equipment and materials were ordered but have not come in yet. Some of the projects included the turnaround at the fire station, road paving, wi-fi at The Grove, improved arrival signage, Heatherhurst snack bar renovation and golf carts, and renovation of the Sewer department storage building, among others.
The board also voted to approve Greg Jones’ recommendation to rebuild Druid Hills rather than renovate.
“This is a community project,” he said, adding that he encouraged and appreciated feedback and town hall participation.
“It’s going to take time because we want the involvement … and involvement takes time.”
The full financial report is available on the member website at fairfieldglade.cc.
