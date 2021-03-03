Fairfield Glade Community Club Treasurer’s Report through January 31, shows the Club is starting the year in a strong financial position.
Balance Sheet Review
• In Sewer, the Club started the year with $3,039,489 of cash and ended January with $3,367,171 (1) of cash in Sewer compared to $2,466,370 (2) at the end of January 2020 which is a positive change of $900,801 (3).
• For the Property Owner’s Association (POA), we started the year with $2,561,195 of capital cash and ended the month of January with $2,910,350 (4) of capital cash. For operations, we started the year with $3,691,477 of operating cash and ended the month of January with $4,748,301 (5) of operating cash. In total for POA, we started the year with total cash of $6,252,672 and ended January with $7,658,651(6) compared to $6,043,426 (7) at the end of January of 2020 which is a positive variation of $1,615,225 (8).
Cash Flow Sheet Review
• Sewer started the year with strong results and a positive variance to budget of $29,362 (1) driven by positive variations in labor and materials.
• POA Net Operations were positive to budget by $56,947 (2). The major contributor to the positive variations was Community Maintenance, positive $60,052 driven by contractor services, materials and supplies and R&M costs.
• Amenities Net Operations was positive $31,243 (3). The major contributor to the positive variance was Golf, positive by $24,982 mainly driven by higher rounds and more annual passes than expected.
• Overall, POA & Amenities Operations were favorable by $88,191(4). A good start for the year.
Major Capital
Projects Update
• The Stonehenge Clubhouse Renovation project is progressing nicely. The weather has not been cooperative but with the kitchen expansion enclosed work was able to continue inside. FGCC is still targeting to be complete and open by April 1, but are behind due to the weather.
• The Racquet Center Upgrade project has proven to be a little more difficult. We have experienced increased ground preparation work that has slowed the project and again, the weather has not helped. However, the footers have now been poured and foundation work will soon be under way. We will update the schedule once we get further along into the project.
To view the entire detailed report, cash flow and balance sheet, visit the community member website at fairfieldglade.cc. Please send any questions or comments to brucecoxfgboard@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.