Fairfield Glade Community Club will shut down operations in all their facilities as of closing today due to COVID-19.
Mayor Foster has informed Cumberland County residents that the state has informed the Cumberland County Health Department there is one confirmed case of COVID-19 in Cumberland County. Due to privacy laws, that is all the information the state has provided.
Given this new development, and in an abundance of caution, Fairfield Glade Community Club are closing all facilities to members and visitors effective at the end of closing hours today, Friday, March 20, until further notice.
The following are the additional changes to our operations, effective March 20:
Closing the Administration office to visitors effective 4:30 p.m. March 20, since the spaces there are small. There is a drop-box outside the Administration Office for your convenience. Please contact us via phone at 931-484-3780.
Closing the CCC effective at 5 p.m. today.
Discontinuing our “to go” program at Legends & Fireside Lounge effective today at 8 p.m.
Closing all Golf facilities and clubhouses at 5 p.m. today.
Closing the Marinas which are already closed due to weather today.
Closing the Racquet Center at 5 p.m. today.
The club will have limited staff at these facilities to answer the phones and do deep cleaning for a while. They will also keep the facilities in good order during this shut-down period.
FGCC Sewer and Public Works divisions, including trash pick-up, will continue to operate but please do not interact with them in person when they are doing their jobs.
FGCC has every intention of making sure our team members are safe and secure, including financial security.
The Board of Directors Workshop and Board Meeting scheduled for March 25 and 26 will be closed to the public; only Board members and essential staff will be attending. Thursday’s Board meeting will be taped and posted on the Club’s website.
All Board Committee Meetings are canceled through April 30.
Club leadership strongly discourages estate, garage and yard sales for the foreseeable future as they can attract many people and items are handled by many people.
Please take this situation seriously and follow the basic steps listed below to protect yourself, your family, your friends and neighbors:
Practice social distancing; frequently wash your hands or use antiseptic hand sanitizer; avoid touching your face, nose, and mouth; avoid close contact with people who are sick; if you feel sick, stay at home; avoid all large gatherings; and follow the CDC directives for cleaning, making sure you read all the directions on cleaning solutions.
If you are feeling sick, stay at home! If you have a temperature above 100.4ºF, have a sore throat, are coughing, or are experiencing shortness of breath, it is time to seek medical attention. Call your doctor or medical provider and follow their instructions. Many times they can diagnose your condition over the phone, thereby avoiding the exposure you may have waiting in the doctor's office surrounded by other sick people.
The Board and Senior Management Team will always act with an abundance of caution to protect all of our Community Club members, team members, and guests. We take this situation very seriously and we are confident we will all get through these difficult times together.
Thank you for your continued support, especially during this very difficult situation. Please be safe out there!
COVID-19 links:
www.covenanthealth.com/coronavirus
https://www.tn.gov/health/news.html
www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
Club's website: www.fairfieldglade.cc
