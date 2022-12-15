Fairfield Glade Community Club is accepting sealed bids on a Rotary 9,000-pound two-post vehicle lift.
The lift is in good condition and does function.
This lift can be seen at the Vehicle Maintenance Shop, 107 Maintenance Blvd., 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. weekdays.
Sealed bids must be sent to Pat Davis at P.O. Box 2000, Fairfield Glade, TN 38558, or hand delivered to the Fairfield Glade Community Club Administration Building at 7827 Peavine Rd.
Bids will be accepted until 3 p.m. on Dec. 20.
Fairfield Glade Community Club reserves the right to reject any and all bids, to waive any informality in bidding or to accept any bid deemed to be in our best interest.
Call 931-707-2135 for additional information.
