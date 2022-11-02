The Fairfield Glade Community Club extends our sincere thank you to all our veterans.
Throughout November, all veterans will receive an additional 10% discount on any amenity fees and purchases when they show proof of being a veteran.
This will not include any special event such as the Thanksgiving Day special meal.
This discount also does not apply to alcohol sales, golf calendar sales, range ball plans, GHIN fees or any already discounted activities and events.
This year, even though we will not be able to host the annual Veterans Dinner, we will be offering all veteran members a $20 Fairfield Glade Dining Card.
Stop by The Center at 128 Stonehenge Dr. and show your military ID to receive your gift card.
