The 2020 COVID-19 public health emergency has and will continue to have a significant financial impact on the entire United States economy. Our Fairfield Glade Community Club operations are no exception. Following the latest public health advisories, we have had to close our amenities which generate a significant amount of revenue each month.
In addition to actions taken to protect our elderly demographic and potentially save lives, we have also acted to protect and save the livelihoods of our employees. In the near term, and for as long as we can, we have chosen to do both, save lives and save the livelihoods of the members of our Community Club family.
Some of our members have raised questions regarding our current financial condition and what impact the COVID-19 crisis will have on us going forward. We have prepared this document to discuss our Community Club business model and our financial plan necessitated by the coronavirus crisis.
Based upon our governing Covenants and Restrictions, we have two operations that must be separated; our Property Owners Association and amenities; and second, sewer.
The revenues and expenses related to these operations have to be kept separate, and we are not allowed to use revenues from one to help fund the other.
POA AND AMENITIES
The primary sources of revenues for our POA and amenities operations are dues and amenity use fees. The dues (general assessments) you pay are allocated 75% to operations and 25% to capital funds, the maximum allowed by the Covenants and Restrictions. As with any membership organization, dues are the lifeblood of our entity.
Your dues fund the administrative and operating costs to repair and maintain all of the common areas (e.g., roads, lakes and landscaping) and all facilities, including amenities.
The amenity use fees, what you pay extra when you use an amenity as part of our Pay-To-Play structure, are designed to cover some of the costs to staff and operate the amenity.
Since our complete shutdown of amenities at the end of business on March 20, we are no longer receiving any amenity use fees. However, we continue to maintain our amenities so they are ready when we reopen. This maintenance effort requires manpower and other expenses. Therefore, dues will continue while our facilities and amenities are closed during the COVID-19 crisis.
As a service organization, our human resources (our employees) are our most valuable asset. We have decided to make every effort to protect our human resources and to save their livelihoods by continuing to employ our Community Club team members. There is plenty of work for them to do during the shut-down period, and this will ensure having a dedicated and well trained team to serve our members when we reopen.
We are eliminating or reducing all other non-essential expenses and will be evaluating upcoming large expense items such as lake desilting in June ($165,000) and road paving this summer ($650,000) as we have more clarity on the timing of resuming normal operations.
Fortunately, the Community Club’s financial position is very strong. As of Feb. 29, we had $2.6 million in POA and amenities operating cash. We estimate the negative cash flow for March will be about $220,000, leaving us with about $2.4 million as of the end of March.
With the operating approach we previously described, and without any government assistance, we estimate our monthly negative cash flow starting in April will be about $280,000. Therefore, we can absorb these deficits for about eight months.
We are actively pursuing governmental assistance programs included in the recently passed Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES ACT). In addition, the Community Club has access to a $5 million line of credit, which was part of the refinancing of the Stonehenge loan.
CAPITAL FUNDS
We have also had comments from a few members that we should not do any capital projects during this time of uncertainty. While we understand this position, we believe we are in a position to continue to improve our community and facilities, but do it very judiciously during the COVID-19 crisis.
Our capital projects are funded by our capital funds, including the amenity reserve fund, which are generated primarily by the 25% of member POA dues and the amenity reserve fees collected upon the transfer of property.
It is important to remember that capital funds are not funded by general operations or amenity use fees and are restricted by our Covenants and Restrictions to be used for capital projects only and cannot be used for operational expenses.
For the duration of the shut-down, and until the COVID-19 crisis passes, we are reviewing every capital request to determine if it is essential to our ongoing operation, and if the need is immediate.
Recently capital funding was approved for the purchase of needed computer equipment to address a failing email server and to purchase the start-up computers for the Stonehenge Clubhouse. A capital request for the Stonehenge Clubhouse Phase II, Architectural and Engineering drawings, was approved in order to keep that project on track for next winter’s work.
All other requests for Capital funds have been deferred until we have some clarity regarding the duration of the COVID-19 crisis.
As of Feb. 29, our POA and amenities capital funds totaled $2.7 million.
SEWER
Our sewer division continues to operate normally, taking care of our sewer system. Our primary source of revenue is the monthly sewer fee paid by our residents and designated for sewer. We do not anticipate any significant loss of this sewer revenue during the COVID-19 crisis.
The other source of sewer revenue is tap fees related to new home construction, which pay for the installation of grinder pumps to new homes. In 2019, we collected about 100 tap fees and are anticipating we may see a reduction in tap fees if there is a slowdown in new home construction. We do not anticipate the need for staff reductions in the sewer division due to the high level of cross-training and the availability of ongoing maintenance requirements.
The sewer division had $1.4 million in operating cash as of Feb. 29, and they generated $101,000 in net income for February. We anticipate the sewer division will remain self-funding for the duration of the COVID-19 crisis.
CONCLUSION
We are very fortunate that we are entering these difficult and uncertain times with the Community Club in sound financial condition. In the near term, we are very confident we can accomplish both our commitments; to safeguard our members by following the recommended public health advisories; and to safeguard our employees’ livelihoods; in addition to maintaining our facilities and spending only what is absolutely necessary to provide essential services.
We will continue to review and evaluate our financial condition as the COVID-19 crisis unfolds and will take the necessary actions to protect all the members of our Community Club family.
Ken Flierl, president, for the FGCC Board of Directors and Senior Management Team (SMT)
