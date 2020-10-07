The Sewer Department continues to operate normally. We started the year with $2.2 million in cash and ended August with $2.8 million in cash.
The results for the first eight months are better than expected, and we do not foresee any issues going forward.
The POA operations area continues to improve with each passing month. August results were good, with continued increased rounds of golf and diners at Stonehenge Grille reflecting continued use of our facilities by our residents and visitors.
August amenity fee revenues were only slightly unfavorable at a negative $51,000 out of a budget of $1.1 million, bringing our year-to-date amenity revenues total to $2M unfavorable.
We began the year with $1.9 million in POA operating cash, which excludes capital which is accounted for separately per the covenants and restrictions. At the end of August, we had $2.9 million in operating cash, an increase of $200,000 from July.
Focus continues on cost reductions and savings in operations while providing quality services to our members and guests.
As outlined during the recent treasurer’s report at the annual meeting, major cost reductions included canceling the $165,000 desilting project and the $650,000 for road paving this year.
We continue to monitor labor costs, since it is one of our major expenses. Currently, we have 399 active employees, down eight from last month, nine employees on furlough, seven seasonal employees inactive and one employee on leave.
Our labor costs in August were $104,000 favorable to budget, bringing our labor costs through August to $642,000 positive compared to budget.
The senior managers continue to focus on cost reductions in operations while providing quality services to our members and guests.
As outlined during the annual meeting treasurer’s report, additional savings have occurred as follows:
Reduced materials and supplies, $484,000
Reduced administrative and general expenses, $205,000
Reduced repairs and maintenance, $195,000
In summary, we are in a positive cash position, and we will continue to monitor our income and expenses on a regular basis. We look forward to the remainder of the year revenue results being closer to budget, which will help combat the loss of revenue we experienced earlier this year.
