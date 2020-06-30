The Board of Directors met for our weekly operations status update and to review the latest COVID-19 data trends. All of the indicators are encouraging and we believe that the steps we have taken to date, as phases in our Reopening Strategy, have not resulted in any adverse impacts on the community.
We have implemented a number of precautionary measures and practices to provide a level of protection for those who choose to use our facilities and to protect our Community Club team members who staff our facilities. It is always your individual decision as to whether or not you feel comfortable using our facilities.
Reopening
strategy announcements
The outdoor pools opened June 22. Details on the outdoor pools reopening plan and reservation process were sent out via an e-blast on June 1 with a reminder on June 16. The reopening date for the indoor pool at the CCC is still to be determined.
Playground at Mini-Golf reopened Saturday, June 20.
Pickleball League Play at the CCC will begin on June 22.
Marinas expanded hours:
• St. George Marina: June 22 – 30 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Beginning July 1, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.
• Dartmoor Marina: June 24-30 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Beginning July 1, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.
Key safety
principles for reducing COVID-19 exposure
As we proceed through the COVID-19 health crisis and our Reopening Strategy, there are five key principles that everyone should remember and follow for the foreseeable future:
1. Everyone will need to practice the recommended social distancing guidelines.
2. Face coverings are recommended whenever you are in the company of others.
3. Wash your hands every time you touch something you haven’t cleaned.
4. Sanitize all high-touch surfaces frequently.
5. Stay at home if you feel sick.
Anyone with the following characteristics should not enter or use Community Club facilities:
• Have had a fever of 100.4 or greater in the last two days
• Have a cough, difficulty breathing, sore throat or loss of taste or smell
• Had contact with a person known to be infected with COVID-19 in the previous 14 days
• Anyone experiencing gastrointestinal distress
There is no established timeline for the duration of each phase of our Reopening Strategy and movement to the next phase of our strategy will be determined based upon any additional public health advisories or guidance issued, and the impact our reopening activities have on our community.
We will continue to re-evaluate our actions as the situation develops, however we must continue to follow all the public health advisories, and will continue to act in the best interests of our community as a whole.
Do your part, stay apart! Let’s all make good choices out there!

