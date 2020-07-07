Just a few weeks ago we celebrated the Memorial Day holiday when we remembered and honored those who made the ultimate sacrifice as they served the nation they loved and defended the freedoms that we all enjoy. We just finished celebrating the Fourth of July, Independence Day, and once again we remembered that the freedoms we enjoy today were made possible by the sacrifices of those who have gone before us.
The first half of 2020 has shown us that the freedoms we take for granted and enjoy are not free. They come with a price. We have all paid a price as our nation has battled the coronavirus. Our ability to do what we want when we want to do it was interrupted by the restrictions imposed in an effort to limit the spread of the virus, and many of us paid an even higher price as the virus-related restrictions took a dramatic toll on our economy and the livelihoods of so many.
Now as we move through our Reopening Strategy and loosen the restrictions in an effort to restart our economy, let’s all try to remember that these actions will also come with a price. We all want to be able to gather in groups, we would all like to stop wearing face coverings, stop washing our hands, and stop sanitizing everything we touch. Unfortunately, the virus is out there among us and there will be a price to pay if we move too quickly to regain our “new freedoms.”
There is no established timeline for the duration of each phase of our Reopening Strategy and movement to the next phase of our strategy will be determined based upon additional public health advisories or guidance and the impact our reopening activities have on our community.
The Board will continue to meet weekly to re-evaluate our actions as the situation develops, however we must continue to follow all the public health advisories, and will continue to act in the best interests of our community as a whole.
As we continue to reopen our facilities and increase our service offerings, we have implemented a number of precautionary measures and practices to provide a level of protection for those who choose to use our facilities and to protect our Community Club team members who staff our facilities. It is always your individual decision as to whether or not you feel comfortable using our facilities.
Five safety
principles for reducing
COVID-19
exposure
As we proceed through the COVID-19 health crisis and our Reopening Strategy, there are five key principles that everyone should remember and follow for the foreseeable future:
1. Everyone will need to practice the recommended social distancing guidelines;
2. Face coverings are recommended whenever you are in the company of others;
3. Wash your hands every time you touch something you haven’t cleaned;
4. Sanitize all high-touch surfaces frequently and;
5. Stay at home if you feel sick.
Elections have consequences
The 2020 election season is upon us. The national primary season is in full swing and on June 12 we announced the slate of candidates for our own Fairfield Glade Community Club Board of Directors election. We are fortunate to have multiple candidates seeking the two Director-At-Large positions. As Community Club members each of us has the responsibility to do our homework on each of the candidates, research their positions on topics we feel are important, and then make an informed decision relative to which candidate deserves your support and more importantly your vote. Your vote is important because the future of Fairfield Glade depends on it.
So, let’s all make good choices out there!
Project updates
1. Mirror Lake Entertainment Pavilion- Construction continues on the new Mirror Lake Entertainment Pavilion. The roof structure is now in place and construction on the rest of the pavilion will continue through the month of June into August. The Sewer Department will be relocating sewer lines in the area of the pavilion as well.
2. Stonehenge Clubhouse renovation- Phase II kitchen and exterior renovation project is in the planning process and the Major Capital Projects Committee has received architectural drawings and are being presented today for review. The project is scheduled to go out for bid in August. Visit the club website to view the Stonehenge phase II floor plan and exterior renderings. Stonehenge Grille outdoor area will now be first come, first serve. Reservations are still required for indoor dining.
3. Racquet Center renovation- The Major Capital Projects Committee continues to work with the project architect and low bid contractor for the initial plans to come up with other options to achieve our goals while lowering costs. We should have revised plans and cost estimates for review in July.
4. Robin Hood Park expansion- Initial clearing and the Phase I planning process are on hold pending the completion of construction in the area related to the Peavine Road widening project later this year.
That is our update from Across The Board. Do your part, stay a part! Stay strong. Stay safe. Take care of one another.
COVID-19 links:
www.covenanthealth.com/coronavirus
https://www.tn.gov/health/news.html
www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
Club’s website: www.fairfieldglade.cc
Link To: #TNStayApart Videohttps://youtu.be/Ehd8yOSEJDk
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.