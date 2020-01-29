Remembering Officer Jerry Singleton
Over the New Year's holiday, the Fairfield Glade Police Department lost one of its own. Officer Jerry Singleton passed away while on duty, of apparent natural causes. We all honor and respect Officer Singleton's years of dedicated community service and the professionalism he displayed each and every day. We extend our deepest sympathies to Officer Singleton's family and the entire Fairfield Glade Police Department family for their loss.
Beginning A New Year, A New Decade and Another Half Century of Fairfield Glade
On behalf of all the members of your Fairfield Glade Community Club family, the Board of Directors, the Senior Management Team, and all of our team members, we wish every member of our Fairfield Glade Community a happy and prosperous New Year!
The year 2020 will be very special year for all of us because it marks our 50th anniversary year as a community. As we look to the past and celebrate, we will be highlighting the many accomplishments that have contributed to our growth and success as a vibrant and strong community. We are deeply grateful to all those who laid the foundation, as well as those who continued building and strengthening our community over the past 50 years. We are optimistic and confident that our plans and actions will stay the course toward another 50 years of growth and prosperity.
2019 - An Enviable Year In Review
Before we look forward to the year ahead, it is important to reflect on what was accomplished during 2019. First, from a financial perspective, the Community Club had exceptionally strong performance.
We had positive cash flow for the POA and Amenities divisions of $598,000, and $479,000 for our Sewer division.
Our POA and Amenities Capital Reserve levels remained strong at $1.8 million compared to our target level of $1.5 million. Our Sewer Capital Reserve levels are at $1.1 million compared to $700,000 at the end of 2018 and a target of $1 million.
We invested $1 million in amenity improvements such as the Stonehenge Turf Care Center, Stonehenge Clubhouse renovations, Heatherhurst bunkers renovations, and plans for a new Racquet Center Clubhouse, while recovering nearly $491,000 as a result of amenity reserve fees.
We also experienced operational efficiencies in our Food & Beverage Operation through a reduction in our Food & Beverage subsidy amounting to $156,000, from $628,000 in 2018 to $472,000 in 2019. This is our third year of decreasing Food & Beverage subsidies.
The Board of Directors took action establishing three significant committees:Food & Beverage Committee, Governmental Relations Committee, and Major Capital Projects Committee.
Capital Projects for the Phase I Renovation of the Stonehenge Club House and installation of the Better Billy Bunker System for the Heatherhurst Golf Courses were approved and are expected to be completed by spring of this year.
Finally, we have continued to meet our goal of maintaining our debt service as a percentage of Capital Income below 20%, by finishing 2019 at 16%.
2020 - Our 50th anniversary year
As we move forward into the new year and focus on Fairfield Glade's future.
We have a budget that will direct funding toward reserves that will help us take full advantage of future financial opportunities;
We are budgeting to keep pace with the cost of living and will use fiscal restraint as we consider future expenditures;
The 2020 membership dues increase of $4 is a direct offset to increased operating expenses with $1.70 ($249,000) for human resources salary actions, including a 3.3% cost of living increase, $1.30 ($190,000) for announced and anticipated service contract increases, and $1 ($146,000) to meet our 25% requirement for capital.
We are committed to supporting our Food & Beverage Committee as they work with our Senior Management Team to further reduce subsidies and to consolidate and re-structure our dining operations;
We stand behind our Major Capital Projects Committee as they continue to work on "value engineering" our construction projects.
We back the efforts of our Governmental Relations Committee, as they work on building a cooperative and constructive relationship with our neighbors in Cumberland County.
We are committed to the efforts of our Strategic Planning Committee as they develop our first FG Community Master Plan and an Amenity Development Plan that will lay the foundation for our Five Year Capital Plan.
And finally, we will continue to work with our new developer to encourage and support his plans for a new Mirror Lake venue.
These are all extraordinary and exciting opportunities that will propel us into our next 50 years of growth and prosperity, and will ensure that Fairfield Glade will continue to be one of the best-value, master-planned communities in the United States.
At the Jan. 23, Board of Directors Meeting, the Board approved the following purchase requisitions:
• Replace all Decking, Posts and Handrails at Stonehenge Pro Shop - $21,800
• 2020 Walking Trails - $60,000
• New Odor Control System for Heatherhurst Sewer Pump Station - $47,500
• Update FG Sewer Master Plan - $119,500
• Golf Carts for 2020/Dorchester - $147,192
• 25 Passenger Bus - $68,729
We thank you for your continued support.
Happy 50th Anniversary from Across The Board!
