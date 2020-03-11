Fairfield Glade Community Club would like to thank everyone who have participated in efforts to assist the victims of the March 3 tornadoes in Cookeville. So many community members donated items to the Fairfield Glade Police Department to give to those affected by the tornado. Due to the overwhelming response, the trailer was filled and FGPD ceased collecting donations on Friday.
Several other FGCC departments came up with creative ways to raise money to help fund relief efforts. The Fairfield Glade Golf Department raised money by donating TrackMan lessons at the Community and Conference Center.
They will also be hosting a clinic on the driving range at Heatherhurst on March 11-12 from noon-1 p.m. for $20. Clinics are open to everyone. No signups are required, just come out and support a great cause. All money and donations received will go to the victims of the tornado damage area. If you only want to make a monetary donation, the club will accept those at the Heatherhurst Pro Shop only.
The Racquet Center will also be raising funds, with all proceeds from Thursday night drop-in tennis from 5-7 p.m. going to the tornado victims. Also on Friday, William will run a clinic from 2-3:30 p.m. for $20 per person, with proceeds going to tornado relief. No sign up necessary.
Any financial donations can also be made at Cumberland County Bank or any of the 19 branches of the Bank of Putnam County. Thank you for any and all help you can give to provide support to our neighbors in Cookeville during this difficult time.
