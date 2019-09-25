Directly following the Fairfield Glade Community Club Annual Meeting, the board held their executive session to elect new board officers for 2019-’20. They are President Ken Flierl, Vice President Phil Birdsall, Treasurer Bruce Cox, Secretary Jeani Miller and Parliamentarian Steve Smith.
• Election Results
The 2019 election results were presented, as well. Only a single candidate applied for each of the three available positions, resulting in an uncontested election for one Property Owner Director At-Large position, one Interval Owners Director position and one Declarant Director position. In accordance with Section 4.07(b) of the current bylaws, those candidates were deemed elected. Incumbent members Jeani Miller, Misty Galloway and Barbara Storer were declared duly elected and seated on the Board of Directors, each for a three-year term of office.
• Treasurer’s Report
The treasurer’s report included the results of the 2018 audit conducted by RSM US LLP. Board member Bruce Cox presented the results, saying the debt service on sewer will be paid off in October.
The financial statements are reviewed monthly by the board and the Financial Advisory Committee. The club’s finances and internal controls are reviewed annually and reportedly show no weaknesses. The duties are segregated, two signatures are required for checks over $100,000 and background checks are required for anyone authorized to sign a check. The president or the treasurer has to approve all investments.
The club was reported to be financially strong with a good cash position.
“This really is a report card to how well our records are kept,” Cox said.
He also reported the POA debt service to capital ratio is 16%. Currently, due to unpaid property taxes, the county owns 1,100 lots in Fairfield Glade.
A resident inquired whether the county paid dues for those properties. While the county doesn’t, Cox added, “I’d rather the county not have 1,100 votes on what we do here in Fairfield Glade.”
•Committee recommendations
Strategic Planning Committee (SPC)
Recommendation 1:
Develop a comprehensive FG Community Master Plan to include expansion of Robin Hood Park, as well as plans for Community Club property, developer-owned property and Wyndham-owned property and to continue to work with the county on a land use plan for defaulted lots with in FG. The committee would like to see the master plan completed by June 2020.
Recommendation 2:
Create a Commercial Development Committee, an ad hoc committee, to include members of the community club, developer, Wyndham representative and local government officials to encourage development of Village Center complex, attract businesses, pursue improved internet services in FG and work with Cumberland County and Crossville Chamber of Commerce to retain qualified workforce.
Recommendation 3:
Make a long-range Financial Stability Plan to anticipate the funding needed for repairs and maintenance, amenity additions and improvements, increases reserves, outlines conservative future borrowing and reasonable dues increases. The plan should include consideration of debt services, reserves, create approaches to reduce amenity subsidies, exploring new revenue resources and additional indoor activities for off-season revenue.
Recommendation 4:
Create an Amenity Development Plan in conjunction with the FG Community Master Plan for upgrades of existing amenities and addition of new ones to include relocating bocce ball facilities, improvement of the fitness center, developing indoor activities, develop free meeting/gathering places and the possibility of a satellite education center at FG.
Recommendation 5:
SPC would like to continue the Government Relations Committee function to foster the constructive relationship between FGCC and local government offices to include working on public safety services and road improvements with the county, fresh water sources with Crab Orchard Utility District, Peavine Rd. improvements and appearance, community outreach programs and support Fairfield Glade Resident Services activities for the community’s aging population.
“The key word here is ‘influence,’” said SPC member Bill Boothe. “If we have good relations with all these entities, we can influence them positively to our benefit.”
The SPC’s approach is to build on the vision of their predecessors, use collaborative efforts to solve problems and work with the Chamber of Commerce, employing the principles of continuous improvement, innovation and investment.
Food and Beverage Committee
Recommendation 1:
The Food and Beverage Committee recommended that a la carte services be discontinued at Fireside Lounge and Druid Hills/Legends. A la carte service to continue only at Stonehenge.
Recommendation 2:
Druid Hills/Legends dining room be used for private parties and banquets only. The committee further recommended that those dining rooms for private banquets, dinner dances and seasonal buffets.
Recommendation 3:
Because Stonehenge phase I remodel begins Nov. 1, the committee proposed Fireside to resume Stonehenge a la carte service, as well as breakfast, lunch and dinner service to operate under both current Stonehenge breakfast and Fireside dinner menu options. They will continue to be closed on Monday and will serve only breakfast buffet on Sundays.
Recommendation 4:
In April 2020, when Stonehenge reopens, the committee recommended that Fireside Lounge become a bar service only. Stonehenge will close November 2020 to begin phase II of the remodel. The committee recommended that Fireside Lounge resume Stonehenge current breakfast, lunch and dinner menus until Stonehenge reopens in April 2021.
Recommendation 5:
After phase II of the renovations at Stonehenge, the committee recommends that Stonehenge be a year-round operation, that Legends be used for private banquets, events and buffets only, while Fireside Lounge to operate as a bar service only.
Community comments are encouraged and are to be turned in to the board by Oct. 18 for consideration with the recommendations at the board workshop Oct. 24. Send comments to board@fairfieldglade.cc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.