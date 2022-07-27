The 2022 board of directors election is reaching an important point for all property members.
The Candidates Night begins at 6:30 July 28 at The Center. Please plan to attend.
If you cannot make it, the event will be live-streamed at tinyurl.com/FGCCForum22, and the video will be available on the website by July 29.
Candidates Hank Henning, Bruce Horn and Karen Sharak will be answering a number of questions concerning key issues to our Fairfield Glade Community Club and expressing their views on board responsibilities and operations.
The questions have been formed by the Election Committee with the input received from the 10 Club members who submitted suggested questions.
The committee hopes that the candidates answers, combined with their bios and responses to questions posed to them by the Election Committee previously, will give all members a very firm base for making their decision.
Candidates may still be contacted individually using the contact information from their bios.
Voting begins Aug. 8. Ballots for members in good standing as of July 1 will be distributed the week of Aug. 8.
The following is a clarification of voting options for members with multiple properties:
• A person or company who is a voting member for nine or fewer properties will receive one ballot per property.
• A person or company voting for 10 or more properties will receive a ballot indicating the number of votes allotted.
• A multiple property owner of 10 or more properties wishing to split their votes must request a special paper ballot.
Voters must use either the web link provided in the email sent from our voting service or the provided paper ballot and preaddressed envelope to cast their votes and return their ballot to the independent tabulating agency no later than Sept. 2.
To help prevent the email sent from the voting service from going to a member’s spam folder, it is recommended that members add this address to their address book: noreply@directvote.net.
Each ballot provides detailed instructions for submitting the vote. Paper ballots must be postmarked no later than Sept. 2.
The results of the election for the property owner director-at-large position will be announced at the annual membership meeting beginning at 10 a.m. Sept. 16 in The Center.
