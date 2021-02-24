In order to ensure the safety of all Fairfield Glade Community Club members, employees and guests, the following procedures will apply:
• For Monday-Friday, FGCC will use the Cumberland County Schools’ schedule as the initial benchmark for both closings and delays when we expect bad winter weather.
All facilities, including administration and garbage service, will use the same schedule as the county schools. Tune in to area TV and radio stations to determine the status of the Cumberland County schools.
• If the county schools are closed or delayed, but it is determined that roads within Fairfield Glade are safe for travel and we can staff the facilities appropriately, an email or text message will be sent to all those in the FGCC databases prior to opening facilities.
If it is necessary to delay the opening of Club facilities, all facilities will not open until 11 a.m.
• For weekends and holidays, FGCC will continue to use the current system of emails and text messages to notify residents about any closings or delays.
Due to federal regulations, text messages cannot be sent prior to 8 a.m.
These closings and delays include all Community Club facilities and offices as well as garbage service.
It is suggested to call ahead before traveling to any Club facility during inclement weather.
As always, safety of employees, members and guests is the first priority. It is suggested that folks not get out on the roadways unless absolutely necessary.
Many people are calling the Fairfield Glade Police Department to check on road conditions. Facilities’ closings and/or delays are an indication of road conditions. The Community Club does not open until officials are confident the roads are fairly safe to travel on.
Contact Member Records at memberrecords@fairfieldglade.cc if not already receiving community emails to be included on the email list for this and other important Club news.
FGCC Text Alert Service
The Club reminds all residents to sign up for the Text Alert Service. This will provide instant notifications to residents’ mobile phones regarding emergency situations in the area or facility closings.
Sign up by following these instructions:
From your mobile device, text “FGCC” to the number 855-746-3422.
A text message will be returned from 855-746-3422. Text “YES” in reply to this message.
FGCC strongly encourages everyone in the household to enroll. Residents’ information is strictly confidential and will not be shared.
FGCC plans to send text alerts on a quarterly basis.
Email Member Records at memberrecords@fairfieldglade.cc for assistance with registering.
This FGCC text alert service will not be used for weather-related warnings. All residents are encouraged to listen to local radio stations and/or heed Reverse 911 for this service which typically includes information about school closings and delays also.
Go to http://www.cumberlandtn911.org to register a phone for the Reverse 911 service.
