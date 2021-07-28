Balance Sheet Review:
In Sewer, we started the year with $3,039,489 of cash and ended June with $3,496,150 of cash compared to $2,658,832 at the end of June of 2020, which is a positive change of $837,318.
For the Property Owner’s Association (POA), we started the year with $2,561,195 of capital cash and ended the month of June with $1,018,667 of capital cash. This reduction is primarily due to paying off the Stonehenge loan. For operations, we started the year with $3,691,477 of operating cash and ended the month of June with $5,302.935 of operating cash. We started the year with total cash of $6,252,672 and ended June with $6,321,611 compared to $4,119,652 at the end of June of 2020 which is a positive variation of $2,201,960.
The Debt Service Reserve now stands at $34,353. We will continue to reserve the debt service savings from paying off the Stonehenge loan and will use these funds to either reduce the amount we may need to borrow in the future or use it to make debt service payments on future loans.
Currently, we are studying options for replacing our current $5 million line of credit with a $7 million line of credit due to favorable interest rates. In addition, The Center and all 4 golf clubs are used as collateral for the $5 million line of credit. If we elect to move forward with a new $7 million line of credit, we will only use Druid and possibly Dorchester Golf Clubs as collateral which would remove The Center, Stonehenge Golf Club and Heatherhurst Golf Club as collateral. The $5 million line of credit was established in 2017, when we refinanced the Stonehenge loan but has not been used. We need a line of credit for unforeseen major expenses and/or for supporting major capital projects if needed.
Cash Flow Sheet Review:
Sewer continues with strong results and a positive variance to the budget of $209,928 driven by higher than expected tap fees due to more new home starts, reduced grinder pump maintenance, overall maintenance materials and wage cost reductions.
POA Net Operations has a positive variation to the budget of $365,183. The major contributors to the positive variance included higher than expected assessment revenues and recovery of bad debt due to an increased emphasis on collection efforts which equates to a total positive variation of $55,611. Community Maintenance contributed a positive variance of $160,179 driven by savings in wages, contractor services and reduced R&M expenses plus higher than expected revenues from home building permits due to increased home construction. In addition, Marketing and Events were positive $72,057 driven by increased stay and play revenues of $32,601 plus reduced department wages.
Amenities Net Operations is positive $315,490 to budget, with F&B positive $51,807 to budget. Marinas contributed a positive variation to the budget of $106,579, due to increased revenues from slip fees and pontoon boat rentals and reduced costs in wages, benefits and operating expenses. Golf continues to be positive with a year-to-date variation of $94,871 driven by being 5,857 rounds above budget. Golf packages are the biggest contributor to the increased rounds.
Overall, POA & Amenities Operations is favorable by $680,672 to the budget which is a great position to be in as we enter the second half of the year. Please send any questions or comments to brucecoxfgboard@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.