Fairfield Glade Community Club Director of Finance Denise Dickinson reported at the Aug. 27 Board meeting that the club revenues increased as more amenities were made available during the phased-in reopening approach through July.
“Our cash is doing better,” Dickinson said.
She reported sewer at $2.8 million, capital funds at about $2.4 million and operations at about $2.7 million, of which she said sewer and operations were “ahead of last year.”
Cash flow for POA operations were at approximately $1.1 million, which was a positive $1.3 million variance to budget. Amenities operations were at an approximate negative $988,000, a negative variance to budget of about $602,000. Dickinson reported the net cash flow after capital expenditures was negative $2.6 million.
Overall, year-to-date POA and amenities combined yielded a positive about $94,000 from operations, which was a positive variance to budget of about $696,000.
However, this is still $31,000 below the club’s standing at this time last year and is attributed to the COVID-19 shutdown.
After all purchases of equipment, master plan and debt principal and interest, cash flow is positive by about $25,000.
“All in all, considering the situation we’re in, I think we’re doing very well,” said Dickinson. “I think we’re holding pretty good.”
Dickinson added that visiting the amenities will help recover the loss the club sustained due to the shutdown.
The Board also voted to approved the purchase requisition of about $54,000 for two irrigation pumps for the wastewater plant. The original request was for about $75,000. In an effort to save money and be cost effective, FGCC Director of Sewer Systems Bruce Evans opted to submit the purchase request to replace only two of the three Fairbanks Morse Vertical Turbine Irrigation Pumps and rebuild and reuse the two pumps the new ones will replace. One of the rebuilds will replace the third pump; the other will be kept in inventory as a back up pump.
FGCC Board Treasurer Bruce Cox commended Evans for his forward thinking, ingenuitive idea that would not only save the club money, but leave the club with a spare pump for future needs.
Other business conducted included the Board voting to adopt the Flag and Banner Policy and the Revised Fine Schedule and the Revised Variance and Appeal Policy.
The Compliance Policy was withdrawn.
