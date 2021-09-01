Fairfield Glade Community Club financials continue to be strong through the first seven months of 2021.
Balance sheet review
In Sewer, FGCC started the year with $3,039,489 of cash and ended July with $3,580,758 of cash, compared to $2,817,574 at the end of July of 2020, which is a positive change of $763, 184.
For the Property Owners Association, FGCC started the year with $2,561,195 of capital cash and ended the month of July with $1,092,614 of capital cash.
This reduction is primarily due to paying off the Stonehenge loan.
For Operations, FGCC started the year with $3,691,466 of operating cash and ended the month of July with $5,941,753 of operating cash.
FGCC started the year with total cash of $6,252,672 and ended July with $7,034,368, compared to $5,064,948 at the end of July 2020, which is a positive variation of $1,969,419.
Cash flow review
Sewer continues with strong results and a positive variance to budget of $193,503, continuing to be driven by higher-than-expected tap fees due to more new home starts, reduced grinder pump maintenance and reduced wages and benefits due to open positions.
POA Net Operations has a positive variation to budget of $439,663. The major contributors to the positive variance continue to be higher-than-expected assessment revenues and recovery of bad debt due to an increased emphasis on collection efforts, which equates to a total positive variation of $60,581.
General and Administrative expenses are positive $122,830 to budget driven by reduced wages and benefits from open positions and reduced training expenses.
Also, Marketing and Events is positive $64,052 driven by stay-and-play income exceeding budget by $40,416.
Public Works is favorable to budget by $210,758, which continues to be driven by savings in wages, contractor services and reduced Repairs and Maintenance expenses, plus higher-than-expected revenues from home building permits due to increased home construction.
Amenities Net Operations is positive $475,490 to budget with Food and Beverage favorable to budget at $52,053.
Golf continues to experience a busy season with 8,453 golf rounds above budget. FGCC members contributed $1.4 million in golf fees, while guests contributed $1.7 million, including packages and timeshares, in golf fees.
Marinas contributed a positive variation to budget to $122,488, which continues to be driven by increased revenues from slip fees and pontoon boat rentals and reduced cost in wages, benefits and operating expenses. Finally,
The Center is $79,153 favorable to budget driven by favorable wages and benefits from open positions and reduced energy bills.
Overall, POA and Amenities Operations is favorable to budget by $915,153, which continues the trend for the year.
As discussed at the last board meeting, FGCC is considering increasing its line of credit from the current $5 million to $7 million. The bank is still in the process of appraising Druid Hills and Dorchester Golf Club, which would be used as collateral. Once FGCC has those appraisals, the Board will make a decision as to whether to move forward or not. An update regarding increasing FGCC’s line of credit will be given again next month.
Please send any questions or comments to brucecoxfgboard@gmail.com.
