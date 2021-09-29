Fairfield Glade Community Club financials continue to be strong through the first eight months of 2021.
Balance Sheet review
In Sewer, we started the year with $3,039,489 of cash and ended August with $3,619,141 of cash compared to $2,809,581 at the end of August of 2020 which is a positive change of $809,560.
POA
For the Property Owner’s Association, we started the year with $2,561,195 of capital cash, and ended the month of August with $1,079,661 of capital cash. This reduction is primarily due to paying off the Stonehenge loan. For operations, we started the year with $3,691,477 of operating cash and ended the month of August with $6,306,219 of operating cash. We started the year with total cash of $6,252,672 and ended August with $7,385,880 compared to $5,472,135 at the end of August of 2020, which is a positive variation of $1,913,745.
Cash Flow Sheet Review
Sewer continues with a strong performance with a positive variance to budget of $281,340 continuing to be driven by higher-than expected tap fees due to more new home starts, reduced grinder pump maintenance and reduced wages and benefits due to open positions.
POA Operations
POA Net Operations has a positive variation to budget of $519,342. The main drivers behind these savings/variances are in the following areas:
• Assessment Dues & G&A Expenses $195K
-Assessments due to Operating Assessments and Recovery of Bad Debt.
-Wages due to an HR Trainer not hired and a delay in replacing IT personnel.
-Postponement of Employee Training and Team Training until we are clear of COVID.
• Marketing & Events $71K
-Due to increase in Stay & Play Income, reduced Wages & Benefits from a delay in filling two open positions and reduced spending in External Marketing.
• Public Works $235K
-Wages & Benefit savings make up about 45% of the variance due to two positions not being filled yet, related employee benefits and a reduction in hours worked. Home Permit increases generating more revenue and decrease in spending for Contractor Services, Maintenance Agreements, Bad Debt Expense, R&M and Operational Supplies.
Amenities Operations
Amenities Net Operations is positive $587,357 to budget. The main drivers behind these variances are in the following areas:
• Food & Beverage $55K
-The majority of the savings is due to F&B discontinuing Banquets and Restaurant Events operations for $47,000 of the variance. Stonehenge Restaurant accounts for the remaining positive variance of $8,000, due to revenues being higher than expected.
• Golf $ 307K
-Positive variance due to the increase in revenue driven by golf rounds being 9,153 rounds above budget.
• Marinas $118,000
-Increase in revenues for Boat Slip and Lot Storage, Pontoon Rentals, boat stickers and fishing licenses of $100,000, and $18,000 savings from wages, program equipment, R&M and supplies.
• The Center & Recreation $96K
-Primarily from reduced spending in Wages $48,000, Utilities $18,000, Materials & Supplies $15,000 and R&M $10,000.
Summary
Overall, POA & Amenities Operations is favorable by $1,106,699 to budget which continues an excellent trend for the year.
Investment update
Currently, we have $9.1 million invested in numerous financially institutions across the country. Last year at this time, 62% were FDIC insured and 38% were uninsured. As a result of efforts by our Finance Department and review with the Financial Advisory Committee with the approval by the President and Treasurer, we now have 83% FDIC insured, another 14% insured by securities, leaving only 3% uninsured.
Line of credit update
I received 40 total emails in response to the line of credit e-blast dated Sept. 3, 2021. Of those, 27 were supportive of the line of credit, five were opposed to the line of credit and eight had questions and/or comments without stating a position. We received the appraisals for the golf courses with Druid Hills Golf Club appraised at $3.5 million, while Dorchester Golf Club appraised at $3.2 million. After continued discussions with the bank, an agreement was reached to use 80% of the appraised value which will establish a line of credit of $5.4 million, with a maturity date of three years from the origination of the loan with an interest rate fixed annually at the Wall Street Journal Prime rate which is 3.25% as of Sept. 17.
The Balance Sheet, Cash Flow and Cash Bar charts are available for viewing on the member website. Please send any questions or comments to brucecoxfgboard@gmail.com.
