The Sewer Department continues to operate normally. We started the year with $2.2 million in cash and ended October with $2.9 million in cash. The results for the first 10 months are better than expected, and we do not foresee any issues going forward.
The POA operations area improvement continues with each passing month. October results were good, with consistent rounds of golf and diners at Stonehenge Grille reflecting continued use of our facilities by our residents and visitors.
October amenity fee revenues were favorable $96,000 out of a budget of $1 million, bringing our year-to-date amenity revenue totals to $1.85 million unfavorable.
We began the year with $1.9 million in POA operating cash, which excludes capital which is accounted for separately per the Covenants and Restrictions. At the end of October, we had $3.8 million in operating cash, an increase of $500,000 from September.
Focus continues on cost reductions and savings in operations while providing quality services to our members and guests. As outlined previously, major cost reductions included canceling the $165,000 desilting project and the $650,000 for road paving this year.
We continue to monitor labor costs since it is one of our major expenses. Currently, we have 144 full-time employees, 87 part-time employees and 97 seasonal employees. The number of seasonal employees has decreased by 68 since last month as use of the amenities decrease this time of year.
Additional adjustments will be made in November and December. Our labor costs in October were $39,800 favorable to budget, bringing our labor costs through October to $707,000 positive compared to budget.
In summary, we are in a positive cash position and we will continue to monitor our income and expenses on a regular basis. We look forward to the remainder of the year revenue results being closer to budget which will help combat the loss of revenue we experienced earlier this year.
The proposed 2021 board budget was presented Friday, Nov. 13, and is available to view on the member side of our website.
Please review the video and slide presentation and provide your feedback for board consideration prior to the vote on Dec. 10.
