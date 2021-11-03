FGCC financials continue to be strong through the first nine months of 2021.
Balance Sheet Review:
• In Sewer, we started the year with $3,039,489 of cash and ended September with $3,710,256 of cash compared to $2,809,581 at the end of September of 2020 which is a positive change of $900,675.
• For the Property Owner’s Association (POA), we started the year with $2,561,195 of capital cash and ended the month of September, with $1,198,446 of capital cash. This reduction is primarily due to paying off the Stonehenge loan. For operations, we started the year with $3,691,477 of operating cash and ended the month of September with $6,564,501 of operating cash. Total cash at the beginning of the year was $6,252,672 and we ended September with $7,762,947 compared to $5,472,135 at the end of September of 2020, which is a positive variation of $2,290,812.
Cash Flow Sheet Review:
• Sewer continues its strong performance with a positive variance to budget of $279,631 driven by higher-than expected tap fees due to more new home starts, reduced grinder pump maintenance and reduced wages and benefits due to open positions.
POA:
Results from operating activities is positive $1,448,000, a positive variance to budget of $600,122.
The main drivers behind these savings/variances are in the following areas:
• Assessment Dues and General & Administrative Expenses $265,000
Assessments due to better-than budget operating assessments and recovery of bad debt. Wages due to an Human Resources Trainer not hired and a delay in replacing IT personnel, plus postponement of employee and team training until we are clear of COVID.
• Marketing & Events $75,000
Due to increase in Stay & Play Income, reduced wages and benefits from a delay in
filling two open positions and reduced spending in external marketing.
• Public Works $247,000
Wages and benefit savings make up about 45% of the variance due to two positions not being filled, plus related employee benefits and a reduction in hours worked. The balance is in home permit increases generating more revenue and a decrease in spending for services, maintenance agreements, Repairs & Maintenance and operational supplies (primarily timing).
Amenities:
Results from operating activities are positive $899,000, a positive variance to budget of $634,051.
The main drivers behind these savings/variances are in the following areas:
• Food & Beverage $90,000
The majority of the savings is due to Food & Beverage discontinuing banquets and restaurant. Events accounting for $54,000 of the variance. Stonehenge Restaurant accounts for the remaining positive variance of $36,000, due to revenues being higher than expected.
• Golf $324,000
Positive variance due to the increase in revenue driven by the increased golf rounds, which are 9,860 rounds more than budget.
• Marinas $117,000
This variance is due to increase in revenues for boat slips, lot storage, pontoon rentals, boat stickers and fishing licenses which account for $98,000, plus $19,000 savings from wages, program equipment and Repairs & Maintenance and supplies.
• The Center & Recreation $93,000
This variance is primarily from reduced spending in wages $60,000, utilities $19,000, materials and supplies $16,000 and Repairs & Maintenance $5,000.
Overall, POA and Amenities Operations is favorable by $1,234,174 to budget, which continues an excellent trend for the year.
Upcoming 2022 Proposed Budget Presentation:
The proposed budget for 2022 will be presented in a town hall meeting Monday, Nov. 15, at 3 p.m. at The Center. Residents are encouraged to attend. There will be a Q&A session at the end of the presentation. This event will be live streamed and a recording of the presentation along with the power point presentation will be posted on the FGCC website.
Please send any questions or comments to brucecoxfgboard@gmail.com.
