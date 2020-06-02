Feeling the effects of COVID-19 closures, Fairfield Glade Community Club finances have been impacted, resulting in reducing and postponing capital expenditures.
The actions taken by the board last month to reduce operating costs have included canceling FG’s 2020 road paving project and de-silting project – projects worth about $715,000.
The board assured they came to this decision after having first conducted a study of paving project areas and found no immediate safety issues.
Director of Finance Denise Dickinson gave a financial update at the Board meeting held May 28 at the Community and Conference Center and said, “We’ve had a little bit of a loss due to COVID-19. Our revenue is down.”
She reported that the amenities cash flow was negative $1.38 million, which was a negative variance to the budget of about $359,000, including a subsidy of $1 million to golf negative $318,000 to budget, a $262,000 subsidy to food and beverage at $73,000 negative to budget and a subsidy of $163,000 to CCC and recreation which was positive $39,000 to budget.
General Manager Bob Weber reported year-to-date golf rounds were at about 6,300, down 17,800 rounds less than budget and 17,600 rounds less than the same time last year.
“We closed all amenities on March 21, so we had no activity for the month of April which is usually a pretty good month,” Weber said.
Dickinson reported FGCC cash flow was negative $1.2 million through April, including capital income, capital expenditures and debt service. Operating activities were negative $753,000, a negative variance to the budget of “only $88,000” which she said was good given the COVID-19 shutdown.
POA $627,000 positive result with a $271,000 positive variance. Capital income is positive $1 million.
Dickinson mentioned 73% of FGCC’s cash was now FDIC insured.
New to the agenda, the Board has requested Board Treasurer Bruce Cox to also present his perspective on club finances to the board through the end of the year considering the financial impact of COVID-19.
Cox reported that the Sewer Department continues to operate normally.
“We started the year with $2.2 million in cash and ended April with $2.6 million in cash. The results for the first four months are pretty much as expected and we don’t see any issues going forward with sewer,” Cox said.
He noted that POA operations were more of a challenge because the amenities and timeshares were closed from March 21 through April 30.
“We began the year with $1.9 million in POA operating funds. At the end of February, we had $2.6 million and at the end of March, we had $2.7 million. We projected would end April with $2.3 million and we actually ended April with $2.15 million, so we were pretty close to our projections there.”
To control labor expenses, FGCC furloughed employees.
“All POA departments were positive to budget in wages which would be expected with the layoffs. Senior managers limited the hours of our active employees to only what was required to maintain our facilities while we were shut down,” Cox said.
Phase one of FGCC’s reopening strategy was implemented on May 1. As facilities and amenities are being reopened, some full-time, part-time and seasonal employees have been called back to work.
As of now, 71 regular employees are still on furlough and 27 seasonal employees have not been called to return.
“Overall operations since May 1 are going quite well,” Weber said. “We’re pleased with that, pleased to be back in business.”
Cox added that the club was aware of the fact that amenity revenues will be less than budgeted and would continue to reduce POA operating expenses.
