The Fairfield Glade Community Club 2022 board of directors election is reaching an important point for all property members.
Video for the July 28 Meet the Candidates Night is now available on the website.
The candidates, Hank Henning, Bruce Horn, and Karen Sharak, answered a number of questions concerning key Club issues and expressing their views on board responsibilities and operations.
The Election Committee hopes that the questions posed, the candidates’ responses and their biographies will give all members a very firm base for making their decision.
Candidates may still be contacted individually using the contact information from their bios.
Voting begins Aug. 8. Ballots for members “in good standing” as of July 1 will be distributed the week of Aug. 8. The following is a clarification of voting options for members with multiple properties:
A person or company who is a voting member for nine or fewer properties will receive one ballot per property. A person or company voting for 10 or more properties will receive a ballot indicating the number of votes allotted. A property owner of 10 or more properties wishing to split their votes must request a special paper ballot.
Voters must use either the web link provided in the email sent from the voting service or the provided paper ballot and preaddressed envelope to cast their votes and return their ballot to the independent tabulating agency no later than Sept. 2.
To help prevent the voting service email from going to a member’s spam email folder, it is recommended that members add this address to their address book: noreply@directvote.net.
Each ballot provides detailed instructions for submitting the vote. Paper ballots must be postmarked no later than Sept. 2.
The results of the election for the property owner director-at-large position will be announced at the annual membership meeting Sept. 16 at The Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.