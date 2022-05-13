The Fairfield Glade Election Committee hopes everyone has had the opportunity to read the article from John Wedgworth and Greg Jones about their experiences on the Fairfield Glade Community Club board of directors.
If not, the article is available on the home page of the community website at fairfieldgladeresort.com, under the 2022 Election section.
Perhaps this has encouraged you to toss your hat in the ring to run for a place on the board.
If so, this is a reminder that the applications for the director-at-large position are now available on the Community Club’s website.
The applications must be completed and returned in electronic format utilizing the official application packet to the administrative office by noon Friday, June 3. Specific instructions for submission are contained in the application packet.
One property owner director-at-large position is open for election in 2022.
In addition, one interval owner’s position and one declarant director position are open for election. The interval owner (timeshare) representative to the board is nominated by the Timeshare Associations’ presidents. The developer (declarant) representative to the board is nominated by the declarant.
Any member in good standing who has or will have owned real property at Fairfield Glade for at least three years prior to the annual meeting on Sept. 16 is eligible for election.
“In good standing” is defined as not being delinquent with respect to payment of assessments, fees and fines.
Potential candidates must be willing to attend all board meetings and give additional time as required to prepare for Board meetings. Community Club bylaws also preclude any employee of the Club, whether designated as full time, part time, temporary, seasonal or other category, from holding the position of Director-At-Large.
Potential candidates, please note that a Meet-the-Candidates Night has been scheduled for Thursday, July 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.